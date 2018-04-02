Myntra announces second edition of ‘Myntra Fashion Upgrade’

Myntra has announced the arrival of the second edition of the ‘Myntra Fashion Upgrade’, a six-day event tied to a noble cause, beginning on April 1, 2018.

Riding on the success and popularity of the first edition, held in November last year, Myntra expects the current edition of the event to facilitate the collection of over 6 lakh items which is a 40 percent growth over the MFU held in November. To put the scale into context, the amount of clothes collected during this period is likely to be the largest ever done globally.

Shoppers can choose from over half a million styles across 2,000 leading global and domestic brands at attractive prices. As they shop, customers also have the option of listing out the items that they use less frequently which they would like to give away.

Myntra then provides redeemable points proportional to how many and what items customers give away, and then via their association with Goonj, channel these items from urban homes to those who need it the most in the far-flung villages of India. The items listed for giving away are collected by Myntra’s Service Delivery Agent at the time of delivery itself allowing for a seamless consumer experience which leaves them ‘feeling good’ in addition to ‘looking good’.

The latest styles from in-house brands like Roadster, HRX, All About You, Anouk, and Dressberry, will be available at the MFU. Global brands like Jack & Jones, United Colors of Benetton, Vero Moda, Forever 21, and USPA as well as domestic ones like W, Biba and Red Tape will all be participating in the event.

Myntra is also launching a marketing campaign, led by digital mediums, radio and OOH in order to highlight the key aspects of the event. An ad film has also been launched from March 28 to promote the initiative. The story of the film revolves around a couple, where the husband is surprised to see his wife dressed fashionably at home and wonders if he failed to remember any special occasion, only to reveal that she had a fashion upgrade through Myntra, by giving away unused clothes. Myntra is also undertaking extensive promotions on social media especially through conversations that will be tagged as #TimetoUpgrade.

Speaking about the campaign, Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong, said, “We received an overwhelming response from shoppers during the previous edition of the event, convincing us that they believe in participating in an event that contributes to a social cause. We expect a 40 percent growth in collection from our customers over the previous edition, at over 600,000 units. I would once again like to appreciate the efforts of GOONJ and urge shoppers of fashion to participate in this event in large numbers. We’re also aiming to set a new Limca Record for the largest clothes collection drive with this event.”

Speaking about the association, Anshu Gupta, Founder Director, Goonj, said, “Goonj is very happy to be associated with Myntra once again on this initiative. It reminds all of us that people who take our old clothes give value to something on which we spend our hard-earned money. At Goonj, nothing goes as charity as for us key aspect is Dignity. All the collected material goes as reward for self-identified development work that people take up across India under our flagship initiative- ‘Cloth for work’.”

Myntra platforms are geared to offer consumers a detailed account of the process of accumulating points and redeeming the same for purchases.

‘Myntra Fashion Upgrade’ is led by fashion, brands, styles, designs and trends, and is a move away from the traditional discount format.