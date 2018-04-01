How social media is aiding the business of renting lifestyle products

With the advancement in technology, social media has become a one of the most widely used tool for marketing and sharing information. Social networking sites make good use of user information to direct relevant information and advertisements towards the target audience.

Whenever users profile gets aligned with a Target group on the relevant social platform, social media directs relevant advertisements, thus propelling a huge increase in sales and conversions Also, since these advertisements are focused and directed at the relevant target consumers, the costs involved in social media marketing get extremely reasonable compared to other media like print, radio etc.

With professional companies like Rentickle offering lifestyle products on attractive rentals, renting is gaining popularity in India like never before. Sharing economy is the new buzzword, especially among young professionals who move cities and relocate often for work or for higher professional studies. Today one can enjoy enhanced lifestyles by renting trendy furniture, home appliances, air and water purifiers and Hi end DSLR cameras and many other categories at the click of a mouse.

Like other industries and businesses, renting industry also relies on various social media tools. Social media is an important, cost effective and powerful marketing tool especially since the target group is young professionals who are very active on social media platforms.

Facebook Ads:

Among all social media, Facebook is one of the most popular social media, especially among young professionals. Many of these youngsters spend a lot of time on Facebook exchanging information, pictures and ideas helping their friends make better renting decisions. Given the fact the target group spend long hours on Facebook, these advertisements on FB are very effective, directed towards the right TG in terms of age groups, geography and life events, hence increasing awareness, demand and aiding conversions.

Keywords:

Thanks to effective search engines, information today is available at the click of a mouse. By just typing ‘rent furniture in Delhi’ or ‘rent TV in Bangalore’ clients can find many brands, companies, options and price points to chose from.

Instagram Ads:

Instagram today boasts of having a million monthly active users. Instagram is slowly becoming the king of social advertising since this has maximum audience participation. The hashtags on Instagram help promote businesses at a much faster pace.

YouTube:

YouTube offers the option of running video advertisements ranging from 5 to 15 seconds. Some of these video ads can’t be skipped by the viewer, which means that the entire message reaches the clients in form of an engaging video, leading to high brand exposure and recall, since these ads are often repeated.

Reviews:

Reviews from consumers regarding products they have rented are very helpful to other people searching for renting similar products. These reviews are not only given by people who rent products but also from those buying second-hand products or from those buying on EMIs, thus explaining how renting is a far better option than opting for second hand products or buying lifestyle products on EMIs, especially if the requirement is for a few months or for a few years.