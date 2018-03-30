Cosmetic Treatment: Recommended by an expert

Jawline Surgery as an aesthetic procedure is creating quite a buzz. Salon India speaks with Dr Sameer Karkhanis, Cosmetic Surgeon, Centre for Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, to understand the process and technology used.

About: A well-defined jaw line is the aspiration of many men and women. Therefore, there are several procedures, such as, temporary augmentation with hyaluronic acid fillers or permanent procedure using chin implants, extended jaw implants, and even fat transfer. In some cases, the bone is cut in places and shaped with screws and plates on the jawline.

Process and technology: The fillers last for about 15 to18 months and are injected over the bone. Similarly, fat is aspirated from the abdomen or thighs and is injected along the bony margins of the jaw to shape the chin or the jawline. The fat usually lasts for five to 10 years, following injection. This procedure is known as Facial Liposculpture. Jaw implants made out of silicone blocks can be used to increase the size of the chin and to define the jawline.

USP: These procedures can be used to enhance the jaw or reduce it to make it look more symmetrical with the rest of the facial features. The jaw can be augmented with fillers, implants or fat, or reduced with orthographic surgery. Therefore, people who have a weak chin which appears retruded, making the face look small, can have it enlarged and contoured. People with a large jawline have a part of the bone shaved off to reduce it.

Teamed with other treatments: It can be combined with facial rejuvenation surgeries like Facelifts and Rhinoplasty to achieve desirable facial features. It is always beneficial to combine procedures as the entire transformation is achieved in one time, one recovery period and the costs are significantly reduced.

Time take for the treatment: Jawline surgeries or fillers are daycare procedures. Fillers take about 10 to 15 minutes, fat transfer could take about 45 to 60 minutes, and a chin or jaw implant placement takes about 60 to 90 minutes. The latter will have to be done under mild or general anaesthesia.

Sessions required: Fillers and fat injections may need a touch up after five to seven days. Implants are a one-time procedure. A difference is visible almost instantly, however once the swelling settles the final result is visible after two to four weeks.

Educating clients: Realistic expectations from the procedure are a must and clients are extensively counselled regarding the same. Some clinics use 3D modelling software to educate the client about the result of the procedure.

Side-effects: Swelling can last for about seven to 10 days. Post implant, there is a chance of displacement which needs correction.

Pre-treatment measures: Not applicable.

Post-treatment measures: Following the procedure, any kind of trauma to the area has to be avoided and therefore, it is best to stay away from crowded places. Analgesics and antiinflammatories are prescribed for comfort and to reduce post-surgery trauma.

Future: Jawline enhancement and surgical procedures are requested for quite often in India, following after Bollywood icons like Hrithik Roshan, Sonakshi Sinha and Kareena Kapoor. The number of requests keep increasing as most people like to look their best and face value is the most important aspect of life