Inorbit Mall Malad hosts Band Baaja Shopping festival

Indian weddings are all about elaborate ceremonies, diverse customs and rich, glitzy attires. Choosing the dream outfit for various wedding ceremonies can be quite a task for the to-be brides and grooms. To solve all these problems, Inorbit Mall, Malad is hosting Band Baaja Shopping.

This wedding shopping fest promises to hold customer’s hand and help them choose their dream outfit, best make up and accessories, help them win exciting offers and discounts and much more.

Starting March 30, 2018 till April 15, 2018, Inorbit Mall Malad is inviting all the bride to be and grooms and all those who are attending the weddings lined up this season to be a part of the Wedding Shopping Fest aptly titled Band Baaja Shopping – An ultimate destination to get wedding ready.

Inorbit Mall has transformed itself into a wonderland of wedding shopping extravaganza with not just latest and trendy wedding trousseau options but includes a whole lot of exciting activities and some really rewarding shopping experiences. Lucky winners stand a chance to win an International trip, a pre-wedding photoshoot and a chance to host a bachelorette dinner at the mall at a special price.

That’s not all, the shop and win wedding fest allows customers to try out their luck and stand a chance to win lucrative deals like couple spa, honeymoon package, date night at Chilis and skin treatments.

Inorbit Mall has also created various zones like Engagement zone, Wedding Mandap zone and Mehndi zone. Custoers can also participate in various interactive and engaging games like Saafa tie up, the very famous ring finding game and a lot more.