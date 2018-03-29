BIBA expands retail presence with 24th store in Mumbai

BIBA, the leading ethnic apparel brand has launched yet another flagship store in Mumbai, taking the total count to 24 in the city. The new flagship store located at Linking Road Mumbai, spreads across 1,100 sq.ft. and is stocked with the latest Spring-Summer 2018 collection.

The beautifully designed spacious outlet offers recently launched Spring-Summer Collection, which includes Anarkalis, Peshwai Kurtas, Skirts, tunics and kurta dresses all with elements of flowers from across the Worldand BIBA Girls-the much loved Kids collection.

With playful prints, eye catching colour palette, and rich fabrics like linen, modals, sheer cottons the new collection is a perfect pick for any occasion this season.

Commenting on this launch, Siddharath Bindra, Managing Director, BIBA said, “I feel proud to launch our 24th store in a city that witnessed the launch of BIBA’s 1st store, back in 2004; I am truly delighted with the progress that we have made in the last 14 years. Mumbai holds a special place in the life of BIBA as it is the city of our origin and Mumbaikars have always showered us with tremendous love and support.”

The brand’s constant endeavour to explore business potential in the fastest growing Indian market has helped it to carve a niche position for itself in the retail apparels segment. The aesthetically designed BIBA stores will make the customers feel comfortable while choosing the best quality fashion merchandise.