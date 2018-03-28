Ananth Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer, Myntra and Jabong

Ananth Narayanan is the Chief Executive Officer at Myntra, the country’s largest online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. He leads the team with a dedicated mission to disrupt and transform the way fashion is sold and consumed in the country. His aim is to make Myntra the first profitable e-commerce company in India.

Under his leadership, Myntra has made two strategic acquisitions – Cubeit, a Bangalore based start-up that facilitates content aggregation on mobile devices and Jabong from Global Fashion Group; making it India’s biggest fashion shopping destination.

He started his career with Mckinsey & Company where he worked for 15 years across four offices (Chicago, Shanghai, Taipei and Chennai). In his most recent role as Director in the company, he was responsible for leading the Product Development practice in Asia and worked with several companies on strategy, operations and organizational models.

Narayanan leverages his vast experience and knowledge from years in consultancy and managing operations to mentor start-ups. With his financial acumen and marketing insights, he has helped start ups create systems and processes, build stakeholder communities, effectively reach out to markets and scale up their business.

A person with a strong commitment to building an entrepreneurial environment in the country, he has helped shape many a new enterprise from seed stage to commercial success.

Recently, Marico has also appointed Ananth Narayanan to its Board of Directors. Narayanan joined the board as an Additional (Independent) Director.

Narayanan has a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from University of Madras and a Masters from the University of Michigan, in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research. He is on the Industry Advisory Board of University of Michigan’s Tauber Institute.