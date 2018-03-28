Launched in 2014, the Studio 7 Makeup Academy offers detailed courses in make-up. The academy is the brainchild of renowned make-up artist, Shereen Khan, who was determined to extend her passion for make-up and provide a learning platform for aspiring artists. Says Khan, “I always wanted to share all that I have learned in the field of make-up. Today, there are multiple opportunities for well trained make-up artists and thereby, education plays an important role in shaping the career of young aspirants. The ability to transform someone’s looks and features with the help of make-up, is awe inspiring and only the right kind of training will help you to hone your skills.” Spread across 3,000 square feet, the academy has state-of-the-art infrastructure and houses major brands and equipment. The courses are designed to meet international standards and are conducted personally by Khan in limited batches to ensure individual attention and daily hands-on practice sessions. Says Khan on the USP of the academy, “We explore and push the creative boundaries of our students and strive for technical perfection. The students are provided with comprehensive course materials in tandem with global trends and techniques.”

Sharing her future plans, says Khan, “It is heartwarming to see the reactions and smiles on the faces of these beautiful people who attend Studio 7 Makeup. I had decided that when I launch my own academy, I would do it with utmost perfection. I have big plans for the future and working on expanding in Chennai, Bangalore, Vishakapatnam, Vijayvada and also Abu Dhabi.”

Courses offered

The academy provides extensive courses in make-up including,The Master Make-up Artistry, HD Make-up, Shimmer Make-up, Airbrush Make-up, Fashion Make-up, Bridal Make-up, and more.

The Master Make-up Artistry Course: This is professional make-up education for students who wish to have a solid foundation for a professional career in make-up in fashion, photography, television, films, to name a few.

Advanced Fashion Make-up Course: This course is ideal for students who want to build a career in fashion make-up. It includes the basic understanding of make-up theory and evaluation along with extensive study of trends and techniques.

Advanced Bridal Artistry course: This course is focused on multicultural bridal make-up techniques.

Airbrush Make-up Course: This course introduces another artistic medium, liquid makeup combined with pressurised air.

Certification

The academy offers certification of their own on completion of courses.

Eligibility criterion

Every passionate individual is eligible.

Fee range

Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh.