Pranay, Founder, Loco-Motive Design & Research

A graduate from NIFT New Delhi, Pranay has over 17 years of experience in design, category management and marketing with the largest Indian retail firms, with a deep-rooted understanding of fashion retail. He has been a key part of the founding teams of various Indian retailers and brands.

As the founder of Loco-motive Design and Research, Pranay leads a team of senior designers and product development professionals, converting design expertise into products and retail realities.

Pranay works on projects that are entrepreneurial in nature such as launching new products and brands. In the past few years, he has also worked with several international brands to help them launch in India by adapting their brand and product strategy for the Indian market.

His expertise is in Design, Branding, Visual Communication and Design Management.