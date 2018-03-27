Lulu Mall celebrates its 5th anniversary

The retail revolution of Kerala – LuLu Mall celebrated its 5th anniversary with actor Kunchacko Boban. As a part of the festivities, a grand, unique musical night was organized with popular music director Gopi Sundar, singers Kavya Ajit, Niranj Suresh, Afsal and crew.

LuLu India Director – Nishad.M.A; Lulu Mall Business Head – Shibu Philips; LuLu Group Commercial Manager – Sadik Kassim; Project Director – Babu Varghese; LuLu Celebrate Director – Ameen Sett; LuLu Sparkys Director – Ambikapathy; LuLu Group Media Coordinator – N.B.Swaraj; LuLu Mall Manager – Shereef K.K; LuLu Group Architect – Prasoon K.V; Senior Manager, Operations – Sameer Verma; Senior Manager, Engineering – Prasad. P; Safety & Security Manager – Sukumaran O joined in the celebrations.

In the past 5 years, LuLu Mall has achieved one of the highest footfalls and trading density for any mall in the country, creating innumerous milestones in Indian retail. 10 million customers and 1.5 crore plus vehicles have entered the mall so far. At the recent foundation stone laying ceremony of LuLu Mall – Vishakapatanam, the Honorable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh – Chandra Babu Naidu, had compared the daily footfalls of LuLu Mall to that of the Tirupati temple. The stupendous success of the mall in Kochi has triggered the rapid expansion plans of the LuLu Group to Trivandrm, Lucknow, Vishakapatnam and Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, Shibu Philips, Business Head, LuLu Mall, recalled that 5 years back the LuLu Mall project in Kochi was predicted to be a certain failure in the minds of cynics and industry top guns in the country. But the explicit vision of LuLu Group Managing Director M.A.Yusuff Ali led to the mall being the most preferred destination for Keralites. Shibu Philips also added that the next retail project of LuLu in India is going to be ‘Y Mall’ in the hometown of M.A.Yusuff Ali.

The annual LuLu Retail Awards was also held to honor the contribution of LuLu’s retailers and to reward excellence. The winners were selected across 26 categories on the basis of public voting.

Here is the list of winners: