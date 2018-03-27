Walmart names Tesco grocery head as Jet.com President

Walmart’s Jet.com division on Monday named Tesco veteran Simon Belsham as its new President, reporting to CEO Marc Lore.

“With Jet grocery being an integral part of the strategy, Simon brings incredible experience in scaling grocery delivery and his unique background in converging technology and retail,” Lore said in his message to staff.

Belsham will be responsible for expanding the company’s online grocery business.

Belsham spent seven years at Tesco, one of Britain’s top grocery retailers, and worked at U.K.-based Ocado, helping the online supermarket company expand its nonfood business.

Belsham replaces Liza Landsman, who recently left the company, as president of Jet.com.

“There are so many ways technology can change retail and be a force for good in our lives,” Belsham said in a statement about his new position. “In my view, there is no business better positioned to take advantage of the opportunity ahead than the combination of Walmart and Jet.”