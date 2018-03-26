Motorola to open 100 ‘Moto Hubs’ in Tamil Nadu

In a bid to strengthen its retail presence in the southern region, Motorola India on Friday announced it will open 100 ‘Moto Hubs’ in Tamil Nadu where customers can experience the entire range of Motorola devices. The devices include the newly-launched ‘Moto Z2 Force’ and ‘Moto X4’ smartphones.

Fifty ‘Moto Hubs’ will be inaugurated in Chennai alone, the company said in a statement.

“‘Moto Hubs’ is a way to address customers’ needs by offering them a platform to interact, engage and purchase. We will continue to expand our retail presence,” said Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India.

The handset maker had announced opening 100 “Moto Hubs” in Karnataka earlier this week.

The Lenovo-owned company has already partnered with Poorvika Mobiles in 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka and with Big C and Lot Mobile stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide retail access to consumers.

The ‘Moto Hubs’ offer accessories such as on-ear and in-ear headphones, Moto shells and phone covers.