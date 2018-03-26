Crocs launches flagship store with LiteRide collection in Delhi

Crocs, the international footwear brand has launched their new store in Connaught Place, Delhi. Connaught Place occupies a place of pride in the city and is counted among the top heritage structures in New Delhi. This expansion augments Crocs India’s total number of outlets to 74.

With the new store launch, the brand introduced their latest collection – LiteRide™. The collection, which has just made a worldwide debut, is the most innovative comfort technology to-date by the brand. Created from ‘equal parts science and magic,’ LiteRide™, a revolutionary closed-cell material, reinforces Crocs’ dedication to comfort, delivering consumers a delightful mix of support and sink-in softness.

LiteRide™ foam, the key ingredient in a collection of the same name, comes to life by merging sporty, on-trend styles and silhouettes with the legendary Crocs comfort that consumers expect. In fact, LiteRide™ foam is 40 percent softer and 25 percent lighter than Classic Croslite™ foam, the original Crocs comfort material that consumers already know and love.

“We’re witnessing a shift from comfort being a ‘nice-to-have’ to a consumer ‘must-have,’ and we think LiteRide answers that call,” said Michelle Poole, Crocs Sr. Vice President of Global Product and Marketing. “In fact, our LiteRide comfort technology is a perfect fit for consumers who want to feel comfortable all day every day or who simply want a stylish complement to their athleisure wear.”

For SS18, the LiteRide™ Collection offers a variety of product choices designed for women and men that align with the increasing popularity of the athleisure categories. The LiteRide™ collection includes the following styles: the Clog, the Slide, the Sandal, the Flip, the Slip-On, the Lace, the Pacer and the Mule.

LiteRide™ is available from March 1, 2018 on www.shopcrocs.in and select stores globally. The collection ranges between Rs 3,495 and goes up till Rs 5,995.

“LiteRide is lighter, softer and more flexible than anything we’ve created before. While Croslite remains at the heart of our comfort story and our classic footwear, we continue to up the ante by delivering innovative comfort to our consumers,” Poole continued. “Not only does the LiteRide technology offer an elevated level of comfort, but the new streamlined designs deliver modern Crocs styling at its best. The bottom line: we believe in continuous innovation in order to make our consumers feel comfortable in their own shoes.”