Lite Bite Foods bags master concession right to develop outlets at airports

Lite Bite Foods, which runs close to 140 restaurant stores including Punjab Grill, Baker Street and Street Foods, has bagged master concession right for development of eateries in 5-tier 2-tier airports in India.

According to a PTI report: The company plans to open close to 60 new outlets in India in the next financial year, mostly in these new airports, through a portfolio of its owned and franchised brands.

At present, the company opens outlets from the portfolio of 12 owned brands and 7 managed brands such as KFC Burger Kings, Subway and Pizza Hut at airports.

Travel by Indians is going up and we want to look at airport travel retail as a separate business vertical. We have had experience of running eateries at airports. We have bagged master concession for Indore, Ahmedabad, Coonoor, Calicut, and Bhubaneshwar airports, Amit Burman, Chairman, Lite Bite Foods told PTI.

We are also looking at expanding the existing presence at the Jammu and Pune Airports, he added.

At present, the company operates 58 outlets at airports in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Jammu and Goa.

Burman, who is also home grown FMCG major Dabur’s group vice chairman, said the company also plans to bid for concession at airports outside India such as Thailand, Singapore and Dubai, whenever an opportunity comes.

The company is also looking at expanding its business of institutional catering. It at present operates 21 outlets for running this business. It serves 10 institutional clients.