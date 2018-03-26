Tata Coffee re-appoints Sanjiv Sarin as MD, CEO

Tata Coffee has re-appointed Sanjiv Sarin as the Managing Director and CEO of the company for one more year.

According to a PTI report: A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of board of directors.

In a regulatory filing, Tata Coffee said the board approved Sarin’s re-appointment based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

“The board of directors approved the re-appointment of Sanjiv Sarin as managing director and CEO of the company for a further period from 25 April, 2018 to 31 March, 2019.”

Meanwhile, Tata Chemicals said its board today approved appointment of Padmini Khare Kaicker as independent non-executive director for five years with effect from April 1, 2018.

Zair Langrana has been appointed as the Executive Director of the company for five years till 2023, the filing added.