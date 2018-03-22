Zebra Technologies helps small- and medium-businesses strengthen operations with new mobility solutions

Zebra Technologies Corporation, the market leader in rugged mobile computers, barcode scanners and barcode printers enhanced with software and services to enable real-time enterprise visibility, today launched the new TC20 durable mobile computer and TC25 rugged smartphone in India.

Zebra has leveraged decades of enterprise innovation in TC2-series to revolutionize the Small- and Medium-Businesses (SMB) market where the use of outdated pen and paper systems and fragile, underpowered consumer devices is widespread. The TC20 is a light weight, durable and long lasting mobile device developed for indoor use by in sectors such as retail and hospitality. While the TC25 will allow real-time operational visibility on the field for SMBs in the logistics or services industries. With better insights, enterprises will be able to deliver an enhanced positive experience to delight their customers.

The TC2-series is designed to withstand the heat and cold, dusty environments and accidental drops, reducing costly repairs while ensuring longer and more productive use.

As the TC20 and TC25 come in cost-effective models designed for 1D and 2D barcode scanning, small- and medium-sized businesses can now benefit from integrated enterprise quality barcode and RFID tag reading, eliminating the need for unreliable, slower and power-intensive smartphone cameras.

Based on Zebra testing, the TC2-series devices can capture barcodes substantially quicker than the cameras on consumer smartphones, saving time and making site visits more efficient.

The TC20 can also be paired with the Zebra® RFD2000 UHF RFID sled easily, adding UHF RFID tag reading, writing and locationing capabilities, making it ideal for retail store environments.

With Zebra OneCare™, the LifeGuard™ for Android™ solution provides extended security updates over a longer lifespan of the TC2-series, ensuring the security of the operating system at all times.

Easy to deploy without time-intensive staff training, the TC20 and TC25’s bright 4.3-inch screens and Android interface provide a familiar, intuitive experience that’s easy to use out of the box.

Designed as an enterprise line of business smartphone, the TC20 and TC25 are powered by Mobility DNA™ and its unique ecosystem of software such as Datawedge, StageNow and Mobility Extensions (Mx) which helps streamline deployment management and troubleshooting.

Using Zebra’s Workforce Connect Push-To-Talk Express, staff can perform voice communications over wireless LAN (TC20 & TC25) and 4G/LTE (TC25) to communicate one-on-one or in groups, allowing them to coordinate and react to changing needs in real time and improve customer service.

Deep Agarwal, Regional Sales Director – India, Zebra Technologies said, “Zebra offers the industry’s largest range of Android mobile computers and the introduction of the TC20 mobile computer and TC25 rugged smartphone reinforces our position as a leader in the enterprise Android space. Until now, small- and medium-sized businesses had limited options: either struggling with the risk and frustration of using consumer devices or running their operations manually with pen and paper. The cost-effective TC20 and TC25 gives SMBs a better choice while delivering a powerful customer experience.”

Zebra also released the Tenth Global Retail Shopper Study whitepaper, which shows the expectations of shoppers today – further highlighting the need for businesses to adopt real-time visibility technologies in their operations. The study reveals that shopper expectations for merchandise delivery are continuing to rise as 69 percent of shoppers surveyed in APAC expect next-day and same-day shipments.

Heightened customer expectations for delivery are transforming the retail landscape. 69 percent of shoppers in APAC (vs 66 percent globally) expect next-day or same-day delivery and 37 percent prefer same-day or sooner.

Consumers cite out-of-stock merchandise, difficulty finding an item, and unclear pricing and discounting as the leading causes of in-store shopping dissatisfaction. The study showed that retailers can recover sales for out-of-stock products by 60 percent when they offer discounts or alternative fulfillment options, such as ship to home.

Ryan Goh, Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific, Zebra Technologies said, “Based on Zebra’s Retail Shopper Study, today’s consumers are technology-savvy and have high expectations for their on-demand shopping needs. Retailers are increasingly turning to an omnichannel fulfilment, where real-time visibility becomes more important than ever. Retailers need to ensure they have what the shopper wants, when and where they want it, or shoppers will buy somewhere else – and may never come back. We are seeing many retailers leveraging visibility technologies to offer better fulfillment options, faster deliveries, and a seamless consumer experience.”