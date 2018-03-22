Vision Express expands retail presence; opens new outlet in Delhi

Vision Express has opened its new outlet in Rohini, Delhi. The loyal customers of the brand inaugurated the outlet.

Vision Express had a special treat to mark the store launch. All the neighboring residentials were sent invitation letters to preview the range and avail special discounts on purchase. Vision Express already has a mall store present in Rohini. They saw good potential in the Delhi eyewear market and Rohini was a natural choice to extend a high street format there. Rohini is a fast developing part of North Western Delhi, their store has carefully selected an assortment to cater to the fashion sense that Delhi is associated with. Their qualified optometrists and trained in-store professionals ensure the best eye care solutions. With the rising eye care needs due to environmental changes, they are sure to be the first choice of the Rohini residents for their needs.

Vishal Gaurav, Sales Director shares, “Eye care and eyewear industry is growing in India like never before. We are happy to bring another store in the market which brings our international products and services closer to the customers.”

The store will house all the exclusive brands of Vision Express (Instyle, Miki Ninn, DbyD, 5th Avenue, Heritage, Sensaya, Julius etc) along with the latest 2018 range of sunglasses. Currently, Vision Express boasts of 158 stores all across India.