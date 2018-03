Consumer electrical goods maker Havells has said it has appointed Shashi Arora as the CEO for its consumer durable brand Lloyd.

According to a PTI report, Shashi Arora was earlier the MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank, part of India’s leading telecom firm Bharti Airtel.

He brings with him over 27 years of experience across FMCG, banking, telecom, media and entertainment.

Arora has also been in leadership roles in firms such as Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.