Performance wear brand Alcis Sports to open 15 new EBOs by end of 2018

Alcis Sports, a cutting-edge Indian performance wear brand, is planning to expand its retail presence through EBOs and MBOs in India.

Anuj Batra, President, Alcis told Indiaretailing Bureau on the sidelines of India Fashion Forum 2018, “By December 2018 end, the brand will be available in 15 EBOs in metros and mini-metros. Plus there are couple of A+ towns like Lucknow, Mysore that we might enter through franchise partners.”

He further added: “At present the brand is available through four exclusive stores. We opened our first franchise as well in Guwahati last month and this month we have opened our first franchisee EBO in Kamla Nagar in New Delhi. We are looking at expanding across India – be it through company-owned stores or franchisee stores.”

The total cost for the fit-out of a new outlet comes around Rs 50 lakh but moving forward as the brand is now equipped, Alcis is looking forward to taking it down to Rs 3,000 per sq.ft. The store size in future is going to range anywhere between 700-1,000 sq.ft.

Currently, Alcis has 150 shop-in-shops already operational in large format stores like Globus, Shoppers Stop, Sports Station and Central. The brand will be soon launch a shop-in-shop in Lifestyle as well.

Batra adds: “Along with this, Alcis is also present in South India with brands like Pothys, Jayalakshmi and RS Brothers. Offline, we cover around 700-odd retail outlets (shop-in-shops) across India and in the coming year, are looking at increasing our spread to Tier II and III towns where we are envisaging that their total retail strength will cross the 2,000 store mark.”

“Where online business is concerned, Alcis has been getting great traction over the last one year on both Myntra and Jabong. We have recently tied up with Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Paytm as well,” he further stated.

Batra is of the opinion that both online and offline have their own importance. Elaborating on the same, he said, “Offline channel gives customers an edge to experience the product. So once the customer is aware about the product and has already shopped it, that is the time when he/she will go online and purchase it the next time.”

He further added, “Our numbers on the online channel have also been increasing every day. There was a time when we were selling just four or five garments per day on a particular e-commerce channel but now that figure has grown to 300-400 garments a day. Customers have really started appreciating the quality of the product and they are coming in good numbers to make the repeat purchases online as well as offline.”

Batra expects going ahead, offline will contribute 60 percent of the revenue whereas rest 40 percent will come from online.

Internationally, the brand which has presence in Dubai, and is looking forward to test waters in other foreign countries like Canada.

The brand with a TG ranging from 15-35 years has no plans to compete the brands targeting the premium set of customers.

“ALCIS means Greek God of physical strength. So our products are all about performance as our products helps consumers to enhance their performance. There is a huge shift in the Indian habits where people are looking at fitness as a very different way as they used to look before. So we thought that there are brands in India who are targeting premium set of customers, however, India still needs some homegrown brands coming in with the colours, fabrics and price-points Indian want to be in. With this brand, we are providing absolute fitness wear with fashion for men, women and kids,” said Batra.

Alcis Sports has one of the widest ranges in the performance wear and ath-leisure segment, with specific clothing for running, training, yoga, football and racquet sports. The brand is also the exclusive licensee for the official fanwear merchandise of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

The company has recently secured an investment from Singapore based Venture Capital firm RB Investments, which has a strong portfolio of startups in India, including The Beer Cafe, Swiggy, Bluestone.com, Fab hotels, Faasos and PropTiger to name a few. The company has also appointed celebrated Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as the brand ambassador for the company and recently debuted its maiden TVC featuring popular television personalities Lauren Gottlieb and Karan Tacker during the FIFA U-17 World Cup held in India.

“Last year, Alcis sports clocked Rs 3.89 crore turnover and this financial year,we are eyeing to close at Rs 28 crore and next year we have set for ourselves a very ambitious target of Rs 60 crore,” concluded Batra.