Danish Sports & lifestyle major hummel focuses on India; Soumava Naskar to lead the Brand (Development)

The inventors of the football stud, hummel; have recently step foot in the Indian market. Currently available in India on Jabong and Myntra, Hummel is a Danish footwear and sportswear brand with deep roots in football and handball.

Founded in 1923, hummel is one of the oldest team sport brands in the business having been associated with football teams such as Real Madrid.

Making its foray into the Indian market, Danish sports and lifestyle brand, hummel has appointed Soumava Naskar (Som) as Head Business Development, India.

At his last tryst as Head, Brand Marketing at Jabong, Som has been awarded ‘Most influential Martech Leaders’ by the World Marketing Congress and Top 50 most influential e-commerce professionals in India’ at the 14th edition of the Asia Retail Congress (CMO Asia).

Speaking about his new role, Som says, “hummel is one of those rare sports brands with a strong character, it’s my privilege to be part of the India story.”

In his new role, Som will report to Henrik Svenning, Chief Business Development Officer, hummel. Svenning says, “We are excited about the Indian market and are looking to invest in becoming one of the major players in the sports and lifestyle category in coming years. As a brand, we believe in changing the world through sports and we see many wonderful collaboration opportunities in India.”