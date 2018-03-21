Sascha Rienhard, Managing Partner ICB Innovative Cosmetic Brands GMBH, Member of Artdeco Cosmetic Group

Sascha Rienhard is currently a Managing Partner ICB Innovative Cosmetic Brands GmbH – member of Artdeco Cosmetic Group.

Born in 1963, Rienhard started his career working with his father at Olga Tschechowa Cosmetics while studying Economics and Business at Universität Augsburg. Founded in 1952, the company was one of the first companies in Germany to start cosmetic production again after the second world war.

In 1992, Rienhard joined the Artdeco Cosmetic Group where he has been for the past 24 years. From 1992 to 2003 he helped develop Malu Wilz and Arabesque brands for the Artdeco Cosmetic Group. In 2005 he was made Partner of Innovative Cosmetic Brands GmbH for BeYu, ANNY and Make up Factory.

Launched in 1999, BeYu is today exported to more than 40 countries worldwide. The brand with a promise of high quality and exceptional price-performance ratio has always stood true to the expectations of trend-oriented, confident young women across the world

Make up Factory the professional cosmetics brand was launched in 2005. The brand, which today exports to more than 40 countries, has been designed for makeup artists and for all women with a desire for high-quality products.

The professional nail polish brand ANNY (benchmark OPI and ESSIE) was launched in 2010 with more than 400 stores in Germany and has today expanded to more than 2,000 stores worldwide.

Rienhard has been instrumental in redefining beauty with products that went on to carve a niche of its own globally under his stupendous management. The popularity of the various brand is testimony to his business acumen.