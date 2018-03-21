Walmart India appoints Sameer Aggarwal as EVP, Chief Strategy & Administrative Officer

Walmart India, wholly owned subsidiary of Walmart Inc., has appointed Sameer Aggarwal as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy & Administrative Officer. He will lead Finance, Technology, Legal, Audit and the Strategy functions. He will report to Krish Iyer, President & CEO of Walmart India. This appointment becomes effective from April 2.

Krish Iyer, President & CEO, Walmart India said, “I am extremely pleased to announce Sameer Aggarwal as our Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy & Administrative Officer. He brings with him more than two decades of global experience in General Management, Strategy, Finance and Mergers&Acquisitions. His experience in retail and his functional expertise are perfectly suited for aligning our transformation and growth journey with our core business strengths while serving our members uniquely and in the most efficient ways. I am very happy to have him on board and wish him all success.”

Prior to joining Walmart India, he was working as the Chief Finance, Development & Supply Chain Officer for KFC, Thailand. Prior to KFC, Aggarwal worked with Sainsbury’s in UK & China as Head of Strategy and then as Executive Assistant to the CEO to assist with the CEO transition. He has also worked with McKinsey & Co, UK & Australia as Associate Partner leading projects globally across various sectors and functions for over seven years.

He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from the London Business School and is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.