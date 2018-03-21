The Moms Co. launches baby care range

The Moms Co., one of India’s leading toxin free personal care brand catering to pre and post natal care, has announced the launch of their baby care range pan India. It is a certified toxin free and clinically tested range of products that are tear-free, hypoallergenic, mild and gentle.

Baby and child-specific products have witnessed a sudden surge in consumer demands in the Indian market in the recent years. Due to rapid urbanization and busy lifestyles, consumers are looking for convenience products instead of spending time on preparing traditional home-made solutions.

The Moms Co. aims to target the Rs 2,940 crore baby care and pre and post natal care market of India that is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8 percent by 2021, wherein the premium segment of baby and child-specific product market is growing 25 percent year on year.

The brand is also planning to expand domestic presence through modern retail stores, multi brand outlets, general trade and exploring tie-ups with major retail chains. The company today has 4 stores in premium hospitals across Delhi NCR (La Femme, Cloud 9, CK Birla, Max- Saket) and the groundwork for opening 6 new stores by the end of the year has already begun.

The range is priced with the intent to reach a large section of moms in India. For instance, a 200 ml bottle of Natural Baby Shampoo is priced at Rs 393 and a 25gm Natural Diaper Rash Cream at Rs 199. The Moms Co. aims to disrupt the poorly served premium baby-care market of India.

“The Baby Care range reflects our ongoing commitment to develop innovative and personalized solutions that make it easier for mothers to nurture their babies and make healthier lifestyle choices. Safety and quality are paramount concerns by mothers and these are exactly what we have tried to allay. We’ve invested over 2 years in intensive R&D as well as collecting feedback from hundreds of mothers to make sure that we’re meeting their expectations as we launch” said Malika Sadani, Founder & CEO, The Moms Co.

The Moms Co. has raised two rounds of funding so far with an angel investment round in 2016 and a Pre Series-A round in 2017. The last round was a US $1mn investment by renowned FMCG investors Saama Capital and DSG Partners.