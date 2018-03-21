Myntra announces the second edition of Myntra Beauty Edit; launches 15 new brands

Myntra has announced the return of ‘Myntra Beauty Edit’, one of a kind shopping festival for cosmetics and beauty products on March 21-22, which is back on popular demand after the very successful first edition in Dec 2017.

The two-day festival has over 7,000 products from leading global and domestic brands on offer. Launched for the first time last year, it is the largest beauty festival in the country allowing a million people the opportunity to give themselves a beauty-ful experience.

The beauty segment is allowing for a strong connect between Myntra and its growing consumer base and hence an important area of focus for the company. The second edition of Myntra Beauty Edit features 15 new brand launches including MUD (Make-up Designory Cosmetics), the American professional beauty brand which is being launched for the first time in India, The Face Shop, 3INA, Myglamm, Aveeno, among others.

The two day festival will have exclusive offers from various brands as well as an assured gift on every order. An exclusive hotline has also been set up for the event to cater to queries on skin care and hair care. The festival offers shoppers the best opportunity to stack-up beauty products across makeup, skincare, bath & body, perfumes and beauty appliances for the season ahead.

Bindu Mendonsa, SVP – Women’s, Men’s and Emerging Businesses, Myntra said, “With Beauty and Grooming being one of the biggest strategic focus areas for Myntra, we have built a product selection and experience to delight and excite customers. The Myntra Beauty Edit is a one-of-its-kind event which no one can afford to miss. And we make sure we don’t forget our men consumers!”