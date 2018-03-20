Siddharth Agrawal, Director, Silkasia

Siddharth Agrawal runs a family managed garment and home textile export house out of Jaipur. He is in this family business for the last 18 years.

The organisation, Silkasia, has plants in several parts of India, with a 2,500 plus member strength and the brand also moved to Jaipur to create the similar infrastructure.

The main operations managed by the family is out of Mumbai, Noida and Panipat.

His passion has been an active research on the breeds of Indian cows and is working to develop satellite farms to actively supply milk and milk products from the native breed in India. This is his mission and passion and he is now very well versed to take this dream forward.

His love for agriculture has got him as an investor and active involvement in an urban rooftop farming company.

He is an active investor in start-ups. His passion is to mentor new ventures as it creates great avenues to interact with really fine brains and also a sense of learning from the next-gen.

Along with his wife, Vrinda who is also very entrepreneurial and from managing the wealth and assets of the organization and family, has ventured into starting her own retail store with designer garments in Jaipur, he has created own brand of women’s clothing with Japanese designers and Indian sensibilities.

This brand, Mayori, being nascent is on the track to go nationwide in 2018-19 with over 8 physical stores, a very strong online presence and collaborations with other stores.

Siddharth Agrawal is also a member of EO Jaipur , YPO Rajasthan and Rajasthan Angel Investors Network (RAIN). He is also the President of TIE, Rajasthan serving two year term.