Scootsy to deliver gourmet food and desserts from The Taj Mahal Palace Tower

Scootsy, Mumbai’s most loved delivery and discovery app, is all set to deliver gourmet dishes and delectable desserts right at customer’s doorstep.

The customers can set up that royal date at home, order for a special family function at home, or simply order-in, all at the click of a button after downloading the Scootsy app which is available on android and iOS.

Many who have dined at the Shamiana are privy to its nostalgia and would know that the menu is international featuring dishes created to fit every mood. Right up from breakfast, to lunch and dinner, there is something for everyone, not forgetting The Taj Autograph collection that specials from each of Taj’s properties across the globe.

Patrons could now look to order from an assortment of starters that include the Glass Noodles, chilli-cheese toast, Shiitake Crispy Rolls, among other Shamiana specials including the Spaghetti Burmese, keema pav, the Goan prawn curry and rice and the dhansak, to other main course options that include the Risotto Cacio E Pepe and the Roast Chicken, the Grilled Tofu Steak, Tuscan Pomodoro Sauce while ending it royally with the Bomansha Custard Tart.

Sweets, bakes, puffs and croissants can never get more luxurious than the ones ordered from La Patisserie, Taj Mahal Palace’s in-house patisserie and deli solution that will help you fix a quick snack.

On associating with the Taj Mahal Palace, Sandeep Das, Co- Founder & CEO, Scootsy said, “Since our inception, we have stuck to our core business positioning of being a premium market-place for quality brands. On our platform, our customers can discover some of the best brands from Mumbai, most of whom are exclusively available for delivery only on our app. With The Taj Mahal Tower on board, we aim to ensure on-point deliveries of these sumptuous dishes cooked by this iconic establishment’s revered chefs.”

Amit Chowdhury, Executive Chef – Taj Mahal Tower, Mumbai, “The Taj has always been a pioneer in the food and beverage space; from the first 24×7 coffee shop in the city to the first fine dining restaurant, it all started at the Taj. Our partnership with Scootsy is another first for the hotel. Bringing high quality, nostalgic food and bakery to our guests in the comfort of their own homes, is now a reality. After all, pleasing our guests is the number one aim of our hospitality.”