Tropicana unveils new juice innovations to meet consumer demand

With more than 70 years of innovation under its belt, leading juice company Tropicana continues to evolve to meet consumer demand. The brand has announced its newest product offerings: Tropicana Kids and Tropicana Coco Blends.

Tropicana Kids is an all-new line of certified USDA Organic premium fruit juice drinks offering delicious taste for kids with nutrition parents expect. Available in three flavours – Fruit Punch, Mixed Berry and Watermelon -Tropicana Kids is made with 45 percent real fruit juice and mixed with filtered water, with no added sweeteners, no artificial flavours and is an excellent source of vitamin C. Plus, the packaging features a clear panel so moms and dads can see the goodness inside, and feel good about serving Tropicana Kids to their children.

Tropicana Coco Blends is a tasty Tropicana juice drink featuring a splash of coconut water providing consumers a delicious way to enjoy the coconut water trend. Available in two fun flavours – Pineapple with Coconut Water and Peach Passion Fruit with Coconut Water – Tropicana Coco Blends offer a refreshing twist to great-tasting Tropicana juice with no artificial sweeteners, no artificial flavors and 10 percent coconut water.

“Tropicana has continued to innovate to secure our spot not only at the breakfast table, but throughout the daily lives of on-the-go Americans,” said Becca Kerr, Senior Vice President, North American Nutrition Fruit and Vegetable portfolio. “We’re thrilled to launch Tropicana Kids, offering an organic, premium fruit juice drink for busy parents who don’t want to sacrifice their kids’ nutrition, while Tropicana Coco Blends introduces a delicious way to enjoy the coconut water craze in a great-tasting juice drink.”

Both Tropicana Kids and Tropicana Coco Blends are available nationwide in early 2018. You can find Tropicana Kids in multi-packs in the juice box aisle at select retailers nationwide and through online retailers. Tropicana Coco Blends can be found in multi- and single-serve sizes with other chilled juices at select retailers nationwide.