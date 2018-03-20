Nike brand president resigns, workplace behaviour under scrutiny

President of Nike brand Trevor Edwards has resigned from Nike Inc. and will retire in August, amidst reports regarding internal complaints of workplace behaviour.

According to multiple media reports CEO Mark Parker wrote in an internal memo that he will restructure the leadership team to enable “closer management and sharper focus” on the company’s culture.

Edwards was the presumed successor to CEO Mark Parker, but now he will leave his post immediately and retire in August. As a result, Parker announced that he’ll stay on as CEO beyond 2020.

Parker also stated in his note that the company is aware of reports of behaviour within the organisation that “do not reflect [Nike’s] core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment”. Parker added that he is “disturbed” and saddened by the reports, which neither detailed the nature of the complaints nor whom they concern, media reports stated.

Parker said that a “comprehensive review” of its HR systems and practices will be conducted, and the complaint process will be improved. Nike will also boost and increase investment in its diversity and inclusion teams and networks, as well as implement an enhanced process to encourage employees to speak up.

Elliott Hill, the former president of Nike Geographies, will take on the new role of president of consumer and marketplace.

The moves come nearly a year after Nike made several changes to its leadership structure and streamlined its business segments to four from six. It also eliminated a quarter of its shoe styles and cut 2 percent of its workforce.