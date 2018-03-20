IWC to launch global advertising campaign with brand ambassador Bradley Cooper

In April, IWC Schaffhausen will kick off a worldwide Omnichannel advertising campaign with actor Bradley Cooper. This is the first time that the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer has produced such an extensive on and offline campaign with a single ambassador as the face of the brand.

Shot in the desert outside Los Angeles, the campaign features strong imagery such as Cooper on a motorbike in front of a vintage aeroplane. It underscores IWC’s appeal to free-spirited individuals who dislike borders and limits and are eager to take on challenges instead.

With the Big Pilot’s Watch Edition ‘Le Petit Prince’, the advertisements also feature one of the most iconic timepieces from the Schaffhausen-based company.

At the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) held in Geneva in January, IWC Schaffhausen welcomed Bradley Cooper as a new brand ambassador. Now, the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer is strengthening the partnership by rolling out a comprehensive marketing campaign with the four-time Oscar nominee. This marks the first time that IWC has produced such an extensive Omnichannel campaign with one brand ambassador.

Bradley Cooper is no stranger to the IWC brand: “I have been wearing IWC watches for the past 15 years. When this collaboration was proposed and the idea of the cam­paign came up, it made sense and I was excited by the creative. I was happy to help bring Christoph’s vision to life.”

With a strong personality and character traits such as a pioneering spirit, confidence and vitality, Cooper perfectly embodies IWC’s core values.

“With this campaign, we continue to develop the emotional storytelling around our brand. We could not have imagined a better partner than Bradley to present our high-quality mechanical timepieces, such as our Pilot’s Watches, to a growing and global audience,” explains Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen.