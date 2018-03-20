Bata launches India’s first exclusive ‘Power’ sportswear store in India

Global footwear giant, Bata, riding on India’s growing demand for footwear that supports a healthy and active lifestyle, has launched its first exclusive store for Power – its international sportwear brand.

This first store is located at the favorite shopping hub of Noida within Great India Place Mall. Alexis Nasard, Global CEO, Bata Shoe Organization and Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, President Asia South were joined by fitness enthusiast and Bollywood star, Diana Penty.

The 750 sq.ft, spacious high-tech store, will cater to the increasing demand for active lifestyle with a range of shoes, apparel, bags, and accessories.

“Designed in Canada, Power is an iconic brand world over, and building exclusive retail touch points for Power with an international retail environment is a key aspect of our growth strategy. The active lifestyle trend across India presents a big opportunity for the Power brand. The choice of India for our global launch of Power sportswear format tells of our long-lasting commitment to the Indian market,” said Alexis Nasard, Global CEO, Bata Shoe Organization, at the launch.

Creating a new-age, high-tech retail experience, the store has six high-tech merchandise display walls with a large LED Panel and blue LED lights that lend an attractive yet clean and minimal look to the store. Power’s newest range – XO Rise (Running shoes with 25 percent more rebound) and Glide Vapour (sock-fit light-weight walking shoes with memory foam) are some of the new and exciting collections available at the Power store. In addition, the Power apparel comes with unique technologies like Activent (mesh area for breakthrough breathability), pWick (wickable fabric for moisture management) and pSoft (natural cotton for casual comfort) to give comfort and style during fitness routines.

“Over the last few years we have witnessed a change in the Indian consumer, who is becoming more focused on leading an active lifestyle. This has spurred a demand for international running and training footwear. Exclusive Power stores shall enable us to fulfil this growing demand by delivering world-class products in an unmatched retail environment. We are supporting this new brand initiative, through our latest ‘FIND YOUR POWER’ campaign which features celebrity Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana who has been an inspiration to scores of young Indians for adopting an active and fit lifestyle” said Sandeep Kataria, Country Manager, Bata India.

“It is a pleasure to be associated with Bata to unveil this first & exclusive ‘Power’ store in India. I personally give a lot of importance to fitness and the right pair of shoes is critical for that. Having seen the new Power range, I am really excited at the range of choices, designs, and technologies that Power has now brought into India. I think everyone should check it out and be surprised” stated Diana Penty at the launch.

Launched in 1971, Power is the international sportswear brand from Bata. It is designed in Canada and sold all over the world. Style, Technology, Comfort and Durability are the key qualities found in every Power Athletic shoe. Runners, team players, fitness enthusiasts, recreational athletes and adventurers who demand technically advanced footwear with superior quality and value can put their trust in Power.