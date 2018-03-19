Thirsty Beers brings two delightful brews for the Indian market – HAPPY by Thirsty and Thirsty SIMONA

Established in 2017, Thirsty Beers is a new-age beer company looking to bring back pedigree to the art of beer and brews. Why does beer have to be complicated? Why does it have to be impossible to get a great beer in India at a reasonable price? These questions have been fundamental to the inception of Thirsty Beers and guided by one fundamental principle – a love for beer.

With an emphasis on a world where taste, passion and the finest of ingredients matter, Thirsty Beers has launched two distinct offerings for the Indian market – HAPPY by Thirsty and Thirsty SIMONA. The resulting products showcase only the nicest, freshest tastes that makes opening a bottle an exciting experience rather than just a mechanized action.

Introduced in March 2017, HAPPY by Thirsty, was the first brand launched under the umbrella of Thirsty Beers. It is a classic central European lager, specifically brewed to be uplifting, balanced and refreshing. The predominant hop, Herkules gives it a peppery or spicy bitterness with floral and citrus notes, as well as a pleasant hoppy aroma.

After the successful launch of HAPPY by Thirsty, they launched their second product in late 2017 – Thirsty SIMONA, a more traditional German Hefeweizen for an evolved palate. Thirsty SIMONA is a premium wheat beer offering with aromas of banana and clove-like spiciness, developed by Alex Barlow, their UK brew master and brewed using pure wheat malts and live yeast. Both beers are brewed and bottled in Bosnia, in order to maintain quality.

After Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, and Goa, Thirsty Beers will soon be available across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Rajasthan and other markets as well.

Taste Thirsty SIMONA at select outlets in Delhi will cost (Rs 200), Goa (Rs 160), Mumbai (Rs 299), Bangalore (Rs 275) and Pune (Rs 299) per pint.

HAPPY by Thirsty Beers avaiable at select outlets in Delhi for (Rs 170), Goa (Rs 170), Mumbai (Rs 250), Bangalore (Rs 250) and Pune (Rs 250) per can.