Kris Van Assche to leave his position as Artistic Director of Dior Homme

Christian Dior Couture has announced the departure of Kris Van Assche, eleven years after his appointment as Artistic Director of Dior Homme.

Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, paid tribute to Kris Van Assche’s creative talent: “I thank Kris Van Assche for contributing to the amazing growth of Dior Homme by creating an elegant and contemporary silhouette for men. He wrote an important chapter in the history of Dior Homme and played a key role in its development.ˮ

Kris Van Assche said: “After eleven years at Dior Homme, my mind and heart filled with experiences, I am leaving this beautiful House to pursue new challenges. I wish to thank Bernard Arnault for the trust he placed in me, Sidney Toledano and Serge Brunschwig for their warm welcome at Dior and their continuous support during all those years of collaboration. Finally, it is with great emotion that I thank my team, my Studio and the Ateliers. Their support and their unique talent and ‘savoir-faire’ have made all my creations possible.ˮ

Kris Van Assche will continue to express his talent and creativity within the LVMH Group. His next assignment will be announced at a later stage.

The successor for Kris Van Assche will be named subsequently.