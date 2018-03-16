Motorola to open 50 ‘Moto Hubs’ in Mumbai

With the aim to strengthen its retail presence in the western region, Motorola India on Thursday announced that it will open 50 new Moto Hubs in Mumbai where customers could experience the entire range of Motorola devices, including the newly-launched Moto Z2 Force and Moto X4 smartphones.

“We will continue to expand our retail presence and enhance customer experience by making our product portfolio accessible and available to users,” Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, said in a statement.

The Lenovo-owned company has a strong consumer base across Maharashtra and has registered a growth of 18 percent Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ).

Motorola India opened 25 Moto Hubs in Kolkata last week as it targets a third of its sales from its organised outlets and further strengthening its offline retail presence across the country.

To consolidate its retail presence, the company had announced the opening of 50 Moto Hubs in Delhi in January.

The company has already partnered with Poorvika Mobiles in 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka and with Big C and Lot Mobile stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide retail access to consumers.

The Moto Hubs offer accessories such as on-ear and in-ear headphones, Moto shells and phone covers.