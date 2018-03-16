Bella Casa brings Jacqueline Fernandez on board as its brand ambassador

Jaipur-based Bella Casa, one of the largest manufacturers of home textile products and designer ethnic wear in India, has brought leading Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez on board as its brand ambassador for a two-year period.

With Bella Casa already aggressively working towards increasing its visibility and distribution capabilities across the country, the association with a premier celebrity like Jacqueline will allow the brand to enhance its market salience on a pan-India level.

Speaking on the announcement, Saurav Gupta, CEO, Bella Casa, said, “The bed linen market in India is pegged at around Rs 13,000 crore at present and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12 percent annually. The ethnic fashion and apparel space has also witnessed a massive growth in demand for high-quality, stylish, yet affordable designer wear. We want to tap into these emerging business opportunities with our market-leading offerings. Bringing Jacqueline on board as our brand ambassador is perfectly in line with our growth strategy, as she personifies the style, trendiness, and elegance that Bella Casa as a brand stands for.”

Jacqueline Fernandez added, “Bella Casa has been setting benchmarks in the Indian home textile and ethnic fashion apparel industry when it comes to marrying design innovation and product quality with affordability. All of its offerings are created with an in-depth attention to detail, which is why more than 50 lakh Indians every year choose Bella Casa products. I am excited to be associated with the brand and am looking forward to representing its unique proposition to the Indian consumer base.”

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Bella Casa has tie-ups with some of the biggest modern retailers in India, including Reliance retail, Lifestyle, Pantaloons, Maxx, HyperCity, D-Mart, and Metro, amongst others.

The brand also has a strong online presence through its associations with leading e-commerce companies like Flipkart, Amazon, HomeShop18, and Naaptol.com. Moreover, Bella Casa has a well-integrated and robust offline retail network of 200 brand authorised wholesalers, through which it reaches out to around 4,000 retailers across the country. The brand also holds the licensing rights for Disney, Marvel, and hallmark design collection in India.