Walmart expands grocery delivery service to 100 cities

Already available in six US markets — Phoenix, Dallas, Orlando, Tampa, Denver, and San Jose — the service will become an option for more than 40 percent of US households in more than 100 metro areas, Walmart says.

Walmart said on Wednesday the service would be rolled out by the end of the year. The move will complement Walmart’s rollout of curbside grocery pickup, which is currently available in 1,200 stores and will be added to a 1,000 more stores this year.

Deliveries will cost US $9.95 with a minimum US $30 order and companies like Uber Technologies Inc will provide transport. Other delivery companies will be added later this year.

Roughly 800 Walmart stores and more than 18,000 employees will fulfill the online grocery orders, with services like Uber helping to ferry the groceries to customers’ doors.