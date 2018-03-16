Grofers raises Rs 400 cr from SoftBank Group

Online supermarket platform Grofers on Friday said it has raised Rs 400 crore in a fresh funding round led by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group.

A significant amount of investment will go towards building infrastructure and technology and efficient supply of chain management to achieve deeper penetration in existing Grofers cities, it said.

The e-grocery company said it has raised a total of US $226.5 million in the funding round which also saw other investors, including Tiger Global and Apoletto Asia.