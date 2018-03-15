Kent RO eyes 10 pc growth this fiscal

Water purifier maker Kent RO Systems, which has expanded to verticals such as kitchen appliances, air purifier etc, expects around 10 percent growth this fiscal and revenue around Rs 850 crore, said a top company official.

According to a PTI report: Besides, the company also aims to double its exports in next two years by adding more geographical markets, which in turn would contribute around 10 percent of its total revenue.

“We are aiming to grow 10 percent this year compared to last year,” Mahesh Gupta, Chairman, Kent RO Systems was quoted by PTI as saying.

He was further quoted by PTI as saying:” This year Kent RO would cross Rs 850 crore.”

Kent RO expects, water purifier segment, which is its mainstay, to contribute around 90 per cent.

The company is presently manufacturing its range of water purifiers at its plant at Roorke at Uttaranchal, which has a production capacity of roll out around 6 lakh units per annum.

The Noida-based company is also investing Rs 200 crore in its upcoming new plant at Noida, which would be operational in June this year.

“This would double our capacity,” Gupta told PTI.

Besides the company, which has entered into the kitchen appliances, a competitive and price sensitive segments, Kent RO would focus on offering differentiated products with new features.

“We are trying to differentiate with other players in the market with products such as bread maker, noodles makers etc,” Gupta was quoted by PTI as saying.

Presently, the company is exporting to neighbouring markets of Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, etc.

“We want to enter into more and more areas. Presently export contributes 5 per cent of total revenue and expects to double to 10 per cent in two years time,” he further told PTI.

It has a pan India distribution network in 600 districts presently.