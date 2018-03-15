Home Food Swiggy to explore new markets; enter Coimbatore, Kochi

Swiggy to explore new markets; enter Coimbatore, Kochi

By  
-
SHARE

Food ordering and delivery platform on Wednesday announced its foray in Coimbatore and Kochi this month as part of efforts to strengthen presence in the south.

Swiggy to explore new markets; enter Coimbatore, Kochi
The company has more than 25,000 restaurant partners across 13 cities in the country

Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad are some of the strongest markets for Swiggy, and the expansion will further firm up the company’s position in southern India, it said in a statement.

The company had entered three new cities, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Jaipur, in last three months.

“Southern India is pivotal to our vision of ‘changing the way India eats’. Coimbatore and Kochi are some of the fastest growing Indian cities that have a thriving local culinary culture,” , Vice President-Marketing, Swiggy said.

The company has more than 25,000 restaurant partners across 13 cities in the country.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR