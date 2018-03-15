Outstanding Fashion Retail Brands honoured at IMAGES Fashion Awards 2018

The 18th edition of India Fashion Forum (IFF 2018) was held on March 13 to 14, 2018 at Hotel Renaissance, in Powai. The event witnessed top honchos of the fashion industry sharing some notable insights on the current trends through various interactive sessions.

In its 18th edition, IFF – a global identity of Indian Fashion industry and a mega intelligence event on the supply side of fashion retail economics – offered an in-valuable platform for networking, influencing business ideas and exploring growth opportunities for fashion retailers in India.

The theme of IFF 2018 – “The Smart Fashion Movement” with 4 calibrated platforms viz Intelligent Engagement, Powered by Design, Retail as Experience and The Tech of Everything –strongly communicated the biggest determinants of success in the business of Fashion Retail that can turn a turn brand’s story around

IFF 2018 culminated in a gala event in the form of the Images Fashion Awards (IFA), 2018, celebrating excellence in the field of fashion retail. The awards were a venerable gathering of the who’s who of the industry in the country.

The coveted IFA trophies for 2018 was given to India’s most forward-looking, innovative and exciting fashion brands, retailers and professionals for achievements in the year 2017-18. The awards evening, which was also the grand finale of the 18th edition of India Fashion Forum (IFF), was attended by over many of India’s most prominent organisational, business and category heads from the country’s leading fashion and retail companies. Emceed by Sophie Chaudhary and Aneesh Trivedi, the ceremony recognised the achievements of outstanding fashion brands and retailers across various unique categories. A stunning performance by Apeksha Dandekar, Indo-Australian MTV VJ, actress & singer and Sharvi Yadav, The Stage 2 winner and singer set off the evening’s proceedings in exquisitely melodious style.

The jury comprised of distinguished personalities in the field of research and consulting with thorough insights in to the business of fashion included B. S. Nagesh-Founder, TRRAIN, Abheek Singhi, Sr. Partner & Director, BCG among, Ajay Macaden, Executive Director, Nielsen India, Ajay Kaul, Senior Director, Everstone Group, Anand Ramanathan, Partner, Strategy & Operations Consulting, Deloitte, Ankur Shiv Bhandar, Founder & CEO, Asbicon Group, Bijou Kurien, Board Member, L Catterton Asia, Debashish Mukherjee, Partner & Co Head India, AT Kearney; Harish Bijoor, Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults, Harminder Sahni, Founder & Md, Wazir Advisors, Lara Balsara Vajifdar, Executive Director, Madison World, Sunil Kumar Alagh, Founder & Chairman, SKA Advisors, Rama Bijapurkar, Expert Marketing Strategy & Consumer Behaviour, Professor Ravi Dhar, Yale School of Management, Sreedhar Prasad, Partner & Head, Consumer, Retail & Internet KPMG Chhavi Bhargava, Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Commercial Officer, South Asia.

IFA 2018 AWARDEES

Business Awards

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Men’s Westernwear – Tommy Hilfiger

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Women’s Westernwear – Vero Moda

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Kidswear – Pepe Jeans London

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Jeans & Casualwear – Tommy Hilfiger

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Active Sportswear – Puma

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Women’s Indianwear – W

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year: Footwear – Bata

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retailer of the Year: Large Format Store Chain – Max

IMAGES Most Admired Affordable Fashion Retailer of the Year – Pantaloons

IMAGES Most Admired Rising Star of the year – Deal Jeans (western wear), Shree The Indian Avatar (Indianwear)

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Company of the year – House of Anita Dongre

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Forward Retailer of the Year – 1 India Family Mart

Presentation Awards

IMAGES Most Admired Profitable Design Concept of the Year: Retail Design & VM – adidas – adidas Homecourt Store at Express Avenue Malll, Chennai

The Raymond Shop – Mini TRS

IMAGES Most Admired Profitable Design Concept of the Year: Fashion Line – Wills Lifestyle – The Elements Collection

IMAGES Most Effective Marketing & Promotions Campaign of the Year –

adidas – Sports Culture Promotion;

Brand Factory – Free Shopping Weekend 2.0;

Manyavar – Naye Rishte Vaade Campaign;

fbb – Fashionable Kurti Collection

IMAGES Most Valuable Fashion Startups of the Year –

WINNER – 6 Degrees

1st Runner-up – Melorra

2nd Runner-up – Wishbook

IMAGES Most Effective Tech Implementation of the Year: In- store Technology Adoption – AND

IMAGES Most Effective Tech Implementation of the Year: Customer Experience Tech Implementation – Myntra

IMAGES Most Effective Tech Implementation of the Year: Omnichannel Technology Implementation – Arvind Lifestyle Brands

IMAGES Fashion Success Story of the Year: Mall + Retailer Collaboration –

WINNER – Infiniti Malad and Spykar

1st Runner-up – High Street Phoneix, Mumbai and adidas

2nd Runner-up – Palladium, Mumbai and Genesis Colors

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Innovation of the Year –

Liva by Birla Cellulose

Intelligent Fashion By Myntra

IMAGES Most Admired SoloX Fashion Professional of the Year –

WINNER – Jacqueline Kapur, Co-founder, Ayesha Accessories

1st Runner-up – Sandeep Kataria, CEO, Bata India

2nd Runner-up – S. A. Sarfaraz, CEO and Founder of LKS Fashion House

Nomination, Selection Process & Jury Members

IFA nomination categories and entry details are announced through the IFF websites, magazine ads, a personalized electronic campaign and tele-calling to prospective nominees in all proposed categories. Nomination forms are checked by the IFA audit team for eligibility, completeness and data correctness. Nominees may be asked to rectify mistakes, if found any, and also provide supporting documents wherever required.

IFA team of analysts then make a presentation for the IFA jury – with analysis of performance metrics such as growth in top line sales and retail presence, sales per square foot, same store sales growth. A special note is prepared on Effective Technology Adoption, Product Development, Customer Service, Buying & Merchandising, Category Management, Supplier Relations, Employee Relations, Marketing & Promotions, Brand Distribution, Brand Retailing, Any one key achievement during above mentioned period.