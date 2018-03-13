foodpanda sets up technology centre in Bengaluru

foodpanda has announced the launch of its dedicated technology centre in Bengaluru. The tech centre will be aimed to strengthen its technology infrastructure, product capabilities and end user experience for the company, the company said this in a statement.

For the same, foodpanda aims to hire 100 team members with strong tech background in a span of 6 to 9 months. The tech center set to be fully operational in a couple of weeks and will be headed by Nitin Gupta, who is recently appointed as the head of engineering at foodpanda.

The tech centre will extensively work on re-imagining the product, integrate functions and introduce specialised domains of machine learning and data sciences. This would be directed to develop more personalised offerings for the restaurant partners and millions of prospective customers in the country. The centre will also be used for aggressive R&D functions in the future while leveraging best practices from around the world, said foodpanda.

“Through the technology centre in Bengaluru, we envision to bring together the best team of tech enthusiasts working on building a future ready product. Leveraging robust data sciences and machine learning, we intend to personalise offerings for all our stakeholders. Following the commitment to strengthen our delivery network, this is an instrumental step towards building a strong food tech ecosystem in the country,” said Pranay Jivrajka, CEO, foodpanda India.

With foodpanda’s recent allocation of Rs 400 crore for delivery logistics, the tech centre will ensure an aggressive push in the direction of building a seamless experience for all its stakeholders such as partner restaurants, riders, and end consumers and creating a significant long-term business value.

The tech centre is intended to provide an avenue for cross-pollination of talent within domains and fields in the food tech landscape.