Little Tags: An online luxury one stop shop for kids

Little Tags is a wonderful example of a brand born of one mama’s passion. Chandni Agarwal has created her unique line of designer kidswear clothing from a desire to combine comfort with utmost style. She started this brand as she failed to find a pretty outfit for her daughter.

This was about one and a half years back as she quotes her journey, “I was blessed with my bundle of joy. Like any mother I wanted to dress her up, but failed to find cute pretty outfits for her. One can understand with a tiny little baby it is not that easy to browse around shops physically. This is when I saw a gap in the market and wanted to take it as an opportunity for me to venture into this field and open an online site for the discerning customers. This led to the opening of Little Tags where my objective is to make it easier for mothers to dress up their kids impeccably despite of being busy with work and home responsibilities.”

In an exclusive interview with indiaretailing.com Chandni Agarwal, Founder, Little Tags shares more about her company and its expansion plans for the near future.

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about the positioning of your online store (Little Tags) and your specifics in terms of its target consumer?

Since we are providing designer wear for kids, we have wanted to position ourselves as a niche market place. Our target customer ideally would be parents with high disposable income. However we are also in a constant endeavour to tap the aspirational parent also the one who doesn’t mind spending a bit extra for special occasions as a kids first birthday party.

Share insights on your strategy to create a robust seller eco-system.

I feel that penetrating this niche market is a daunting task and I am employing non-traditional marketing plans to reach out to my target audience. From focusing on good digital campaigns and communication to personalized interactions with my customers via luxury exhibitions have been my little steps so far. As and when, we grow; I’ll focus on enhancing my product line and hiring some more support talent.

What has been your approach towards customer acquisition?

We are focusing on good communications and more personalized interactions in order to build a close relationship with the consumers. The closer the customer feels the more they can connect with the brand and the essence of the brand that makes it different from others. Therefore, as of now we are and will focus to have a better communication with the customers.

Tell us about your complete product portfolio with MRPs? Highlight the special innovative collections that have specially created that are unique in the market?

We have hair accessories, shoes, jewelry, beddings , new born baby sets, personalized gifting, occasion wear apart from the designer kids wear. Our designer outfits start from Rs 1,000 and can go up to Rs 25,000. Similarly hair accessories range between Rs 320 to Rs 3,500. Our precious jewelry starts from Rs 2,250 and goes up to Rs 20,000 and our very special new born baby sets cost about Rs 3,400.

We also have some well known designers exclusively doing kids wear for us for the first time. To name a few in the list are Rina Dhaka, Ridhima Bhasin, Shivan Narresh, Ridhi Mehra, Anand Bhushan, Dhruv Kapoor, Sahil Aneja, Pawan Sachdeva and many more. Apart from the designer wear we also make special effort to come up with something unique for festivals or important events in a baby’s life such as his 6th month birthday, 1st birthday etc.

What is your average ticket size and what is the number of transactions per day?

Since we have just started our average number of transactions per day is around 5. Average ticket size would be around Rs 5,000.

How many pincodes are you serving currently and what are the expansion plans?

We cover about 12,000 pin codes pan India. In addition we can deliver to 100 countries across the globe.

We are focusing on expanding our brand in near future. We are looking forward to open offline stores and expanding into both the portals and hoping to have more designers on board.

Tell us about your inventory management system? Do you have your own logistics?

We have outsourced an expert company for our logistic needs. They take care of the deliveries as well as cash on delivery payments.

How many mainline brands are listed on your store? Tell us about the popular names that you cater to? If not then what is the plans to list main line brands?

We have about 30 brands at present. Many more we have been speaking to so hopefully the numbers will go up soon. Our most popular names would be Rina Dhaka, Shivan Narresh, Sahil Aneja, Masaba, Monisha Jaisingh , Nishka Lulla, Ridhima Bhasin, Ridhi Mehra, Anand Bhushan, Dhruv Kapoor, Sahil Aneja, Pawan Sachdeva. We constantly try and get new names onboard.

Tell us about the company’s funding pattern?

We are a self funded company.

Do you believe in discounting? Any sales promotion activity you really carried out and what was its end result?



We are not really into discounting like other online portals. We do provide incentives to our first time customers as well as offer free gifts with every purchase.

Do you plan to open brick-n-mortar stores? If yes kindly share a detailed plan?

When we started we had no plans to go offline, but we have been bombarded with demands for a store. Hence we are open to the idea of a store now but need more time to have a detailed plan for it.

Tell us about your future growth plans in terms of the products, consumers and numbers you are aspiring to achieve?

Our growth plan is to have more designers and a much bigger customer base in future. Our aim is to have 100 designers and a customer base of takeaway 10,000 people in the next year.