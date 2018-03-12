Forever 21 opens first store in Lucknow

Forever 21, the most loved international fast fashion brand from Los Angeles, California, and part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. debuts in Uttar Pradesh with its first store in Lucknow.

According to a PTI report: The sprawling new store is spread across 8,500 sq ft. of retail space and is located in the heart of the city at Saharagunj Mall.

Speaking at the launch, Rahul Jhamb, Brand Head, Forever 21 was quoted by PTI as saying, “We are delighted to launch our first store in Lucknow, which marks our foray into the vibrant state of Uttar Pradesh. At Forever 21, we aim to make fast fashion accessible to millennials at affordable price points and we are proud to be at the forefront of the fashion revolution that is underway in this Nawabi city. Over the last few years, the brand has gained immense popularity amongst the fashion conscious millennials who are always on a lookout for fresh and unique styles. As we commence this brand new journey, we would like to thank our patrons for making Forever 21 the most loved fashion destination of the country.”

Forever 21’s Spring ’18 collection brings fresh shades and lightweight fabrics that refresh your wardrobe and offer a modern look for the warmer weather. For women, the collection comprises a range of sporty to feminine chic pieces from striped dresses, separates, plaid blazers, patterned blouses, gingham prints and various denim pieces to complement each look. Accessories include newsboy caps and berets. For men, the collection features essential layering pieces like simple graphic t-shirts, checkered pants and striped sweaters. The collection is available across all stores in India and on Forever21.com.

To mark the celebrations, Forever 21 introduced an exciting offer for its first 200 customers who availed a special discount of Rs 500 on their purchase and 10 lucky patrons dressed in yellow and black won a fan moment in the form of a ‘Meet and Greet’ with the stunning actress, Bipasha Basu.