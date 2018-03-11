How e-commerce jewelry industry is expanding its footprints in Indian market

The gems and jewelry sector plays a significant role in the Indian economy. E-commerce industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in India and online jewelry is a major contributor.

Women in India are nowadays empowered and have discretionary income, which they don’t mind spending on their fashion statement. In earlier days, women used to wear gold or silver jewelry, for every occasion. With the change in trend, women prefer contemporary jewelry over the traditional ones. Therefore, they don’t shy to experiment with the unique jewelry pieces. They match their outfit with classy jewelry and make their own fashion statement.

With the accessibility of smartphones, almost every woman has now become more open and aware of online shopping websites. E-commerce jewelry not only provides variety in jewelry, but it also lets them choose their jewelry with true customer reviews. E-commerce jewelry is spreading its roots and is expanding its footprints in the Indian market.

Current Market Scenario

Online shopping sites offer a wide range of jewelry, with multiplicity in design and materials, which is easily accessible to the customers. It gives freedom to choose a particular piece of jewelry from the e-commerce store, which is practically not possible in offline stores. It provides jewelry at a reasonable price as compared to the physical retail shop.

As fashion access is restricted in Tier II and III cities, therefore, e-commerce jewelry option becomes more striking and tempting here. Variation and availability in the products matter a lot while selecting and picking up the jewelry online. Cash on delivery, quick shipping and easy returns further motivates them to plunge into e-commerce sites.

Jewelry listings available online give in-depth details of the jewelry and show its fine craftsmanship. It gives a good overview of the jewelry, by showing the photos and experience shared by other customers.

They don’t need many employees to run the e-commerce site, unlike the traditional brick-and-mortar shops. It has lesser rent and display inventory. As the competition of online jewelry buying is increasing in the Indian market, there is a rise in customer expectation. Now, they just won’t look for better price or unique piece of jewelry, but will also see the experience shared by other people for their quality.

Today, online shopping of jewelry has become more comfortable with an advanced technology. Before purchasing, people like to search and view various pieces of jewelry.

Conclusion

Customers like the perks of online shopping, as it provides better price and return policy. Features like HD images of jewelry and navigation scheme settings, help the customers to quickly browse various kinds of jewelry.

Customers may send dazzling jewelry as a gift, to their near and dear ones. With the use of right tools the jewelry can be presented in a beautiful manner even on the digital platforms and this in turn boosts the e-commerce jewelry industry.

Many traditional jewelry markets are now opening their e-commerce sites, to ride this wave of e-commerce. Jewelry e-commerce has now become common, as it enables the customers to purchase their style statement, without stepping out of their house.

Buying jewelry online is accessible, as it also offers great deals. Hence, it is developing and is expanding its growth in Indian market.