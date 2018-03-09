Inorbit Malls introduces another season of ‘Pink Power’ initiative to support women entrepreneurs

Inorbit is back with Pink Power Season 4. This is a call out to all women entrepreneurs to be a part of ‘Inorbit Pink Power’ and get an opportunity to upscale their existing business.

All they need to do is submit their existing business idea by logging on to www.inorbit.in/pinkpower. They can submit your entry in various categories like Apparel, Accessories, Footwear, Bags, Stationery (Gift Articles), Handicraft, Home Décor and Food & Beverage. Entries would go through a selection criteria and a panel of judges will finally select the winners, who will be rewarded with free kiosk space at Inorbit mall for a period of 9 months. Last date of submission of entries is 8th April 2018.

Apart from this the winners will undergo special retail training by ‘Trust for retailers and retail association of India’ (TRRAIN). With Central Bank of India being on board for PINK POWER, winners get an opportunity to avail loans to augment their business plan. The current season of Pink Power is also being supported by brands like Chumbak, Go Colors, VLCC Vanity Cube and Bombay Connect. Apart from the main winners, there will be runners up who will get an opportunity to participate in the flea markets across Inorbit malls.

Commenting on the announcement of Pink Power, Naviin Ibhrampurkar, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication said, “Over the years Pink Power has turned from a popular campaign to a tour de force that brings together ambitious women from all parts of life. We look forward to honouring more women entrepreneurs through this initiative and encourage everyone to spread the word on Pink Power. If you happen to know any woman with a small-scale business and wants to make it big then this is an opportunity not to be missed.”

The campaign will be hosted across all Inorbit Malls in India – Malad, Vashi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Vadodara.