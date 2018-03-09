The Bombay Natural Company partners with Hey DeeDee

The Bombay Natural Company, an all-women organic food brand started by Pooja Mehta has partnered with Hey DeeDee, India’s first all-women instant parcel delivery service, started by Revathi Roy.

Starting this Women’s Day, The Bombay Natural Company will deliver all its orders via trained and efficient women of Hey DeeDee across Mumbai.

“We are a By the Women; For the Women Company, where at every level there are ladies being empowered before the product reaches the end user. The only level at which involvement of women was missing was in the delivery process, which we have now achieved by associating with Hey DeeDee,” said Pooja Mehta, Founder and MD, The Bombay Natural Company.

She further added, “We are glad to partner with Hey DeeDee and add this feather to our cap. It gives us immense pleasure to partner with an organisation which echoes our beliefs and ideologies, and we look forward to this association.”

“The Bombay Natural Company is doing commendable work and we are glad to partner with them. Being an all-women company, there were no second thoughts on associating with another all-women company. We are sure this association will bring in mutual benefits,” said Revathi Roy, Co-Founder and CEO, Hey DeeDee.

The Bombay Natural Company is a cooperative farmer’s initiative that offers handpicked NATURAL products preserved with goodness of non-processed nutrients. They provide a wide range of products such as flour, spices, pulses, oil etc; in more than 60 natural varieties.

It is a farm-to-fork model, where women are involved at every level, starting from hand-picking grains, packing, marketing and distribution and now door-to-door delivery is also managed by ladies making it India’s First Exclusively By the Women Enterprise in the Organic Grocery space.