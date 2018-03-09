W launches new line of Harit Khadi products

Apparel brand ‘W’ by TCNS Clothing Co Ltd has launched a new line of Harit Khadi products styled by the company.

“The brand has partnered with government’s Solar Charkha Mission to launch this unique collection.This innovative method of weaving Harit Khadi is not only eco-friendly, but also scalable as it uses solar power driven charkhas and looms,” the company said.

“The increased output gives us a wider scope to use Harit Khadi in mass scale retail. Harit Khadi has been used to give shape to evolving sensibilities of modern Indian woman,” it added.

According to a PTI report:TCNS Clothing has filed draft papers for an initial public offer, wherein existing shareholders plan to sell more than 1.57 crore shares. The company sells its products under the brands ‘W’, ‘Aurelia’ and ‘Wishful’.

W for Woman sells its products through 258 exclusive brand outlets across 148 cities and 676 large format stores across Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Lifestyle, Central etc. and 1,361 multi brand outlets as of September 30, 2017.