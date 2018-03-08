Sidharth Malhotra to endorse Pepe Jeans

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has been signed up as the ambassador of denim wear brand Pepe Jeans.

He features in the brand’s spring summer 2018 campaign #MadeToCreate, which is all about acting on your passion to create art and bring to life something remarkable that is driven by creative expression.

The actor is happy to be associated with the ‘cool and iconic casual wear brand’.

According to Kavindra Mishra, Managing Director, Pepe Jeans India, Malhotra’s popularity, expressed affinity for the brand, powerful persona and youth connect brings a compelling energy to their brand.

With this collaboration, Malhotra joins a star-studded global line-up including Ashton Kutcher, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Cara Delevigne all of whom have modelled for the brand over the years.