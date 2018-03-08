Cosmetics brand Flormar ties up with Reliance Retail; forays into India

Global cosmetics brand Flormar has forayed into India through an exclusive tie-up with billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail.

“We are launching Flormar in select 30-40 Reliance Trends stores to understand the customer preference with respect to shades and product choices. We are doing this to get the right product range for the Indian market. Later, we will launch the brand across all our stores,” Akhilesh Prasad, Chief Executive, Reliance Trends was quoted by PTI as saying.

According to a PTI report: Reliance Trends is the fashion and accessories arm of Reliance Retail.

The products will be imported in India and sold through Reliance Trends outlets.

When asked if the products will also be sold through e-commerce marketplaces, Prasad said the company is taking one step at a time and its agreement is comprehensive, but it is yet to decide on selling products online or via third-party retail outlets.

Initially, Reliance Trends plans to launch close to 300 stock keeping units (SKUs) out of the Flormar’s over 700 SKUs.

Flormar, headquartered in Turkey, has presence in over 100 countries across the world.

When asked if Flormar is late in entering into the Indian market, Flormar CEO Cem Senbay told PTI: “We didn’t enter India before because we could’nt find the right partner.”

Senbay said the company’s huge product range catering to different markets will ensure that the brand will do well in India.