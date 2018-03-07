Nicca (Japan) & Resil sign agreement for Textile chemicals in South Asia

Nicca Chemical Co Ltd (Japan) announced the signing of a Business Alliance Agreement for a long-term partnership with Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd. for joint development and marketing of products.

India is a leading textile market with a focus on cotton textiles. However, in recent years processing of synthetic textile products has been growing, and now India counts itself among the largest synthetic textiles markets in the world after China. NICCA Group has traditionally exported and sold textile processing chemicals on its own, however in line with the policy of strengthening sales in the Southwest Asia region in the medium-term management plan, Nicca decided that collaborating with Resil, which has in-depth technical know-how, to accelerate business development is the most effective way forward.

Announcing this strategic alliance opportunity, Yasumasa Emori, President of Nicca Chemical, said, “It is Nicca’s great honour to make partnership with Resil Chemicals Private Limited. This will create Synergy Effect for both of us.”

Nicca Chemical Co. Ltd. is a leading Japanese specialty chemical company, and Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., a leading pioneer for textile finishing and auxiliary chemicals in India, collaborate for marketing and product development. Nicca Chemical will grant an exclusive right to distribute its Textile chemical products in India and Resil Chemicals will grant Nicca an exclusive right to sell its Textile chemicals in countries like Japan, Korea, Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and the United States. As part of this Business Alliance, the two companies will start joint product development and marketing activities for innovative textile chemical solutions.

Greeting the signing ceremony in Fukui Japan, MS Mohan, Managing Director of Resil Chemicals said, “Resil is pleased and excited about the proposed alliance with Nicca Chemical Company Limited for marketing each other’s products.”

He further added, “Strategically, Resil and Nicca have great synergy in Textile specialty chemicals. Culturally, Resil and Nicca share similar work cultures and corporate values.Philosophically, Resil and Nicca are great believers in the power of technology and innovation to influence peoples lives. Our similarities in Strategic, Cultural and Philosophical values creates a perfect atmosphere for us to work together.”