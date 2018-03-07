IFF 2018: The Next ‘Unicorns’: Working With Fashion Innovators and Entrepreneurs

The retail industry in India is worth $600 billion and it’s one of the fastest growing markets in the world. However, shopping habits are changing. More customers are shopping online mostly for the ease and convenience it provides.

However, technology has arrived and it’s here to stay, and the potential unicorns of tomorrow are fast realizing that technology drives almost every step of the retail experience. These companies are integrating online and offline, using technology to drive discovery, being omnipresent and making sure everything that is available on multiple touchpoints is effortlessly accessible, shareable.

Unicorns in the world of fashion retail are no longer creatures of myth. The promise many of these companies show is enough to bring investors to their doorstep. The challenge for these firms now is to keep innovating and focus on establishing a long-lasting brand.

The next unicorns share their views on how they are using technology and innovating new retail ideas: