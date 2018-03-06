MS Dhoni to endorse chocolate brand Snickers

Chocolate maker Mars Wrigley Confectionery said it has appointed Indian cricketer MS Dhoni as brand ambassador of popular chocolate Snickers.

The chocolate’s association with the former Indian cricket captain kickstarts with a new 30 seconds television commercial, the company said in a statement.

The brand has been earlier endorsed by Bollywood actors Rekha and Sonam Kapoor.

“The brand is loved across the world for its cool quotient and there is no one who personifies this better than our very own captain cool,” said Yogesh Tewari, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley Confectionery.

Dhoni said: “This association comes to me as a natural fit as nothing can satiate the angry hunger as well as Snickers does.”